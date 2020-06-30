'Talent Will Never Be Platform Bound': Kusha Kapila's Heartfelt Message to Vloggers after TikTok Ban

Talent will never be platform bound, said social media influencer and vlogger Kusha Kapila as Centre banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok. Centre's sudden move on Monday evening came as a shock to many, particularly the vloggers who relied on TikTok as a platform to carve a niche for themselves. The video app had given platform to many Indians across class sections to make name.

The ban, which comes in the backdrop of current stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh with Chinese troops, also includes WeChat and Bigo Live.

"If I woke up to the news of Instagram being banned, I would probably have an emotional and physical reaction on it. Actually scratch that, I don't think I have the strength to entertain that possibility," Kusha said in the Instagram post.

"Your content transcends apps. While our nation tries to make sense of the current political crisis which led to this move, please use this time to expand yourselves. Instagram, if you are into short-form content or both Instagram and YouTube if you want to finally explore the long-form," she advised the vloggers who have been at a loss after the sudden blocking of the apps.

India banned as many as 59 popular smartphone apps for Android smartphones as well as the Apple iPhone. The notification issued by The Ministry of Information Technology of the Government of India derived powers under the section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 citing the concerns about the security, integrity and defense of India.