'Talented, Learned Leadership is No More Now': RSS Mourns Arun Jaitley's Death

Nagpur: The RSS on Saturday remembered former union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who died in Delhi, as a talented and learned leader who made an important contribution towards the development of the country.

Jaitley, 66, breathed his last at 12:07 pm at the AIIMS in Delhi after battling multiple health issues for the last several months. He was on life support. The RSS has posted on its twitter handle a joint statement of its chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi paying tributes to the former finance minister and BJP stalwart.

"This talented and learned leadership is no more now. Jaitley had begun his social and political life at a very young age. The country is progressing on the path of development in various fields for which his contribution was necessary as well as important. May his soul rest in peace," statement said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.