'Talented, Learned Leadership is No More Now': RSS Mourns Arun Jaitley's Death
The RSS has posted on its twitter handle a joint statement of its chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi paying tributes to the former finance minister and BJP stalwart.
File photo of Arun Jaitley.
Nagpur: The RSS on Saturday remembered former union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who died in Delhi, as a talented and learned leader who made an important contribution towards the development of the country.
Jaitley, 66, breathed his last at 12:07 pm at the AIIMS in Delhi after battling multiple health issues for the last several months. He was on life support. The RSS has posted on its twitter handle a joint statement of its chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi paying tributes to the former finance minister and BJP stalwart.
"This talented and learned leadership is no more now. Jaitley had begun his social and political life at a very young age. The country is progressing on the path of development in various fields for which his contribution was necessary as well as important. May his soul rest in peace," statement said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu Beats Chen Yu Fei to Storm into Third Successive Final
- Jio Effect: Airtel May Offer Free Android STB, HD LED TV with Broadband, DTH Plans
- Metz M55G2 4K Android TV Review: So Good, it Should Cost a Lot More Than Rs 42,990
- Jio Effect: Tata Sky Broadband Offers 6 Months Additional Usage on Annual Plans
- 'Choked' by Husband’s Extreme Love and Affection, UAE Woman Seeks Divorce