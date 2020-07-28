INDIA

Taliban announce three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for Eid al-Adha, starting Friday

Taliban announce three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for Eid al-Adha, starting Friday

Reuters
Last Updated: July 28, 2020, 7:42 PM IST

Taliban announced on Tuesday that they will observe a threeday ceasefire in Afghanistan for the Muslim occasion of Eid alAdha, starting Friday, the group's spokesman said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 28, 2020, 7:42 PM IST
Kabul Taliban announced on Tuesday that they will observe a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for the Muslim occasion of Eid al-Adha, starting Friday, the group’s spokesman said.

“In order for our people to spend the three days of Eid in confidence and happiness, all fighters are instructed not to carry out any operations,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

However, he added that if Taliban fighters come under attack from government forces, they will retaliate. Violence in Afghanistan has increased over recent weeks as the prisoner exchange between the Afghan government and Taliban has stalled.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: July 28, 2020, 7:42 PM IST
