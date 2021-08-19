Taliban is Not Terrorist Organisation, Fighting for their Country, Says Poet Munawwar Rana

Amid the controversy going around statements made in favour of Taliban, renowned poet Munawwar Rana refused to recognize Taliban as a terrorist organization and instead regerred to them as aggressive group.

The statements comes after several leaders in UP including Sambhal SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq, All India Muslim Personal Law Board spokesperson Maulana Sajjad Nomani and Peace Party’s Shadab Chauhan made their statements on the issue.

“The Taliban has done the right thing. So, possession of your land can be done by any means. If the Taliban liberated their country, Afghanistan, then what is the problem in that? This cannot be seen from an Indian point of view. If you want to understand, then you have to think of India under British rule,” Munawwar Rana said in a conversation with the Navbharat Times.

He further stated that he does not consider the Taliban as a terrorist or terrorist organization and said that they can be called aggressive.

“If they are fighting for their country then how can they be a terrorist? There is no particular definition of a terrorist, how can we say who is a terrorist and who is not,” he added.

Munawwar Rana has been in the news for his controversial statements. He has been a critic of the BJP-led Yogi government of the state. Recently, he had also threatened to leave Uttar Pradesh if Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister again in 2022, after which he had to face criticism from a section of people.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here