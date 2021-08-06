Taliban Removes Religious Sikh Flag from Roof of Iconic Gurdwara in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban has allegedly removed Nishan Sahib, a Sikh religious flag, from the roof of a gurdwara in Chamkani area of Paktia province in eastern Afghanistan. Gurdwara Thala Sahib holds historic significance as it was visited by Sri Guru Nanak Dev, founder of Sikh religion.

Several reports on social media showed visuals of the holy place minus the religious fag. News18 cannot independently verify these and an official statement from the central government is awaited.

Last week the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the body responsible for the management of gurdwaras, had urged the central government and government of Afghanistan to ensure the safety of Sikhs living in the neighbouring country.

SGPC chief secretary Harjinder Singh Dhami had warned that the security, safety and lives of the Sikh community living in Afghanistan could be in danger and asked the Centre to intervene.

Heavy clashes are taking place between Afghanistan forces and the Taliban in several Afghan cities. Afghan forces battled the Taliban in Lashkargah as the fighting intensified in the city in southern Helmand province and the frontline was in District 1 where the US conducted an airstrike on Monday morning.

Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country’s northeastern province.

Nationwide, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68, according to the Long War Journal, whose calculations tally with CNN’s estimates. It says 17 of 34 provincial capitals are directly threatened by the Taliban.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here