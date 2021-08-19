A video shared late Wednesday by a spokesperson of the Taliban assured Sikhs and Hindu of their safety in Afghanistan. They were also asked “not to feel fear or anxiety” by the president of a Gurudwara committee in Kabul. The video, which appeared as a part of an Al Jazeera news report, was shared by Akali Dal party’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Sirsa, also the President of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, said that he was in contact with the Kabul gurudwara and that the Taliban leaders met Hindus and Sikhs and assured them of their safety.

I am in constant touch with the President Gurdwara Committee, Kabul S. Gurnam Singh & Sangat taking refuge in Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib in Kabul. Even today, Taliban leaders came to Gurdwara Sahib and met the Hindus and Sikhs and assured them of their safety @thetribunechd pic.twitter.com/glyCgZBwVI— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 18, 2021

In the over-a-minute-long video, Taliban members were seen visiting a gurudwara and talking to Sikhs who had taken refuge inside.

Taliban’s M Naeem also shared the same video on Twitter. “The head of their temples (says) We are safe and secure… do not feel any fear or anxiety. Before that, people were afraid and worried about their lives and money, and now there are no problems. We are assured,” said a rough translation of Naeem’s tweet in Arabic.

حیاة السیخ والهنود في کابول: رئیس معابدهم في کابول: نحن في أمن و أمان لا نشعر بأي خوف أو قلق. قبل ذلک کان خوف و قلق عند الناس علی أرواحهم وأموالهم والآن لیست هناک مشاکل. نحن مطمئنون. pic.twitter.com/NXrtRuTRod— Dr.M.Naeem (@IeaOffice) August 18, 2021

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on Tuesday said the Indian authorities are in touch with a group of Sikhs taking shelter in a gurudwara near Kabul in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country, and that they will be brought to India as soon as possible.

Puri who was approached by BJP MP Hans Raj Hans for help to the Sikhs also discussed the issue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“We have been in touch with the Sikh leaders and those in Afghanistan. They will be brought back safely as soon as possible," Puri told PTI. Hans who hails from Punjab said that around 250 Sikhs of Indian origin are taking shelter in the gurudwara near Kabul and they are safe.

In a meeting with the Cabinet Committee on Security on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly said, “India must not only protect our citizens, but we must also provide refuge to those Sikh and Hindu minorities, who want to come to India, and we must also provide all possible help to our Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance.”

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir BJP vice president Varinderjeet Singh also said around 650 families belonging to the Sikh community are under “threat of persecution" due to the violence in Afghanistan.

