'Talk Less, Work More': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Takes Swipe at Army Chief over PoK Remark

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday took a jibe at new army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's statement about Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Congress leader advised him to "talk less and work more".

"@ New Army Chief, Parliament already had adopted unanimous resolution on #POK in 1994, Govt is at liberty to take action and may give direction. If you are so inclined to take action on POK, I would suggest you to confabulate with CDS, andA@PMOIndia. Talk Less, Work More," Chowdhury tweeted.

The Congress was reacting to General Naravane's recent interview with a leading news channel in which he had said that the army had "various plans" for operations in PoK and was ready for "any task". Naravane had also indicated that the Indian Army is ready to integrate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India if the government orders so.

Chowdhury had sparked controversy earlier as well when he told Parliament that it could not abrogate Article 370 related to erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir because the matter was pending in the United Nations.

(With IANS inputs)

