Talk of Superiority in Terms of Birth in Hindu Society Not Right: RSS Executive Head

New Delhi/Mangaluru: RSS executive head Suresh (Bhaiyyaji) Joshi on Saturday told Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) office bearers that the talk of superiority in terms of birth in Hindu society is not right and efforts should be made to build a harmonious society.

Joshi, the Sarkaryavah of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said people's values have eroded and there is an indifference towards the motherland.

Speaking at the meeting of the central management committee and the board of trustees of Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Mangaluru, he said Hindus should be empowered, cultured and awakened

Asserting that Hindus should be gentlemanly, self-respecting, honourable and full of scientific temper, Joshi said, "There should be such active Hindus who are able to lead the world by building a flawless organised power."

He also said that the talk of superiority in terms of birth in Hindu society today is not right because a person is superior on the basis of karma.

"Somewhere our values ??have eroded, there is also an indifference towards the motherland which is due to a mere change of attitude. We have to create a harmonious society by ending the feeling of high and low within the society," Joshi was quoted in the statement issued by the VHP.

He said that for them cow protection is not only animal protection and added that the issue of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is a matter of self-respect for us.

On the second day of the meeting, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad resolved to create a strong and self-supporting India.

Expressing concern over the increasing rapes and other crimes against women in the country, the VHP passed a resolution saying parents, academics, seers, social organisations, media and entertainment world will have to come forward along with a campaign to stop such crimes and change attitudes towards women safety.

The VHP said it will accelerate the work of developing goodwill and family spirit in Hindu society through 'Parivar Prabandhan' programs.

Durga Vahini will intensify its training programmes across the country for self-defence of women, while the Bajrang Dal through its diverse programs will motivate the youth to adopt a healthy attitude towards women and to prevent crimes against them, it said.

