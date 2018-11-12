English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Talked With France for a Year, Followed 2013 Rules: Centre Submits Document on How Rafale Deal Was Inked
The document on the Rafale decision-making process was supplied to the petitioners as per the Supreme Court’s October 31 order.
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday complied with a Supreme Court order and submitted a document detailing the decisions that led to the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.
The document has been handed over to petitioners, who had sought a court-monitored CBI probe into the deal which finds itself in the middle of a political storm.
The document titled "Details of the steps in the decision making process leading to the award of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft order" stated that the process as laid down in the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP)-2013 has been followed.
The documents said an Indian negotiating team was constituted which held dialogues with France for about a year. The approval of the Cabinet Committee on Security was taken before signing the inter-government agreement, it said.
The top court had said details, including the steps in the decision-making process for the procurement of jets, which could "legitimately" be brought into public domain, be made available to the parties who have filed petitions before it in the matter.
It had also asked the Centre to place before it in a sealed cover within 10 days the pricing details of the deal.
The apex court, which had posted the matter for hearing on November 14, had categorically told the Centre that if the pricing detail was "exclusive" and could not be shared with the court.
