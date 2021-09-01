'Tallest' Task Till Date, Explosives Likely to be Used to Demolish Supertech's Towers in Noida: Report

Supreme Court’s order to demolish Supertech’s twin towers in Noida is proving to be the tallest task experts have ever undertaken.

According to a report by Times of India, Though there are various techniques for demolition of such tall structures from top to bottom or vice versa, experts said implosion is the preferred method for densely populated areas.

In this technique, small explosive devices are placed at multiple locations in the building in such a manner that when detonated, the debris falls within the premises. While such demolitions have been done worldwide, and on a smaller scale in India as well, it requires much preparation.

The twin 40-storey towers in Noida’s Supertech Emerald Court containing around 1,000 flats will be demolished within a period of three months following Supreme Court’s orders on Tuesday. The apex court said that the real estate company will raze the construction at its own cost.

“All flat owners in the twin towers in Noida to be reimbursed along with 12% interest from the time of the booking and the Residents Welfare Association be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the towers," the Court ruled, adding the demolition shall be overlooked by the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) to ensure safe demolition.

According to a report in Live Law, the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah observed that there was collusion between Noida officers and the builders in facilitating the construction in violation of norms and the complicity of the Noida authorities was “writ large" in the present case.

The court said that April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad high court, which directed demolition of twin towers, does not deserve any interference.

“Illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly", Live Law quoted the judgment. The judgment also has observations regarding the need to preserve environment amid the rising needs for urban housing. “The protection of environment and well being of the people who occupy this has to be balanced with the need of increasing demand for urban housing", the bench stated.

The Supreme Court observed that the consent of the individual flat owners was necessary under the UP Apartment Act before the twin towers was constructed as the common area was reduced by adding new flats. However, with the collusion of authorities, the construction of twin towers was done illegally.

