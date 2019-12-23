Tamar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

58. Tamar (तामाड़), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Ranchi (रांची) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the South Chhotanagpur (दक्षिणी छोटानागपुर) division. Tamar is part of 11. Khunti Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.79% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 71.16%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.13%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,06,322 eligible electors, of which 1,03,868 were male, 1,02,454 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Tamar, there are 4336 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2342 are male, 1994 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2314 voters in the 80+ age category and 3312 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Tamar Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP -- -- Gopal Krishna Patar BSP -- -- Devi Dayal Munda JVMP -- -- Prem Shankar Shahi Munda BJP -- -- Reeta Devi JMM -- -- Vikas Kumar Munda JPA -- -- Kundan Pahan APOI -- -- Dal Chand Singh JPA(S) -- -- Rakshitesh Kumar Singh RMP -- -- Soni Oreya IND -- -- Prakash Chandra Oraon IND -- -- Baliram Munda IND -- -- Laxmi Munda TMC -- -- Kishor Kumar Bhagat AJSU -- -- Ram Durlav Singh Munda JD(U) -- -- Sunil Kumar Munda IND -- -- Sanjay Kumar Munda IND -- -- Haradhan Singh Munda

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 1,88,918 eligible electors, of which 96,706 were male, 92,212 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,65,315.

Tamar has an elector sex ratio of 986.39.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Vikash Kumar Munda of AJSU won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 26006 votes which was 19.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AJSU had a vote share of 42.87% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JDU won in this seat by defeating the AJSU candidate by a margin of 1,471 votes which was 1.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 34.38% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 58. Tamar Assembly segment of Khunti Lok Sabha constituency. Khunti Parliament seat was won by BJP's Arjun Munda.

Number of contestants: A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 17 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 68.11%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.91%, while it was 53.98% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 303 polling stations in 58. Tamar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 274.

Extent: 58. Tamar constituency comprises of the following areas of Ranchi district of Jharkhand: Tamar, Erki and Bundu police stations in Khunti sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Tamar is: 23.0282 85.6161.

