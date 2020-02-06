Tamil Actor Vijay Brought Back to Chennai, Quizzed for 2nd Day over Tax Evasion by 'Bigil' Producers

Chennai: The investigation into alleged tax evasion by AGS Cinemas continued as Tamil actor Vijay was questioned by over 15 Income Tax officials for the second consecutive day. The actor, whose recent film Bigil was produced by AGS Cinemas, was brought back to Chennai by I-T investigators on Wednesday 9 pm and since then, questioning is underway.

On Wednesday, Tamil actor Vijay was questioned for five hours on the sets of his upcoming movie ‘Master’ by Income Tax officials, while two of his residences in Neelangarai and Saligramam were also raided by officials.

The actor, fondly called Thalapathy (leader of commander) by his fan clubs, who had been away in Cuddalore district for the film shoot, was apprised by authorities about the searches and was en route to his residence, they said.

So far nothing has been recovered from his house and inmates were cooperating with authorities, sources had said.

Sources privy to the development said officials seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 24 crore and gold jewels from a location related to the production company.

