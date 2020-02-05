Tamil Actor Vijay Questioned by I-T Officials on Sets of ‘Master’ Over Alleged Tax Evasion by Bigil Producers
Properties owned by Vijay, fondly called Thalapathy by fans, in Neelangarai and Saligramam areas of Chennai are also being searched by the I-T department in connection with the investigation into AGS Cinemas.
A still from Vijay-starrer Bigil which was produced by AGS Cinemas.
Chennai: Popular Tamil actor Vijay was questioned for five hours on the sets of his upcoming movie ‘Master’ by Income Tax officials on Wednesday, while two of his residences were also raided by department sleuths.
The actor, fondly called Thalapathy (leader of commander) by his fan clubs, was questioned in Neyveli and is now being brought back to Chennai. Vijay’s properties in Neelangarai and Saligramam areas of Chennai are being searched by the I-T department.
The searched are connected to the investigation into alleged tax evasion by AGS Cinemas, which produced Vijay’s latest film Bigil.
Around 20 locations belonging to AGS Cinemas are also being raided.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kannada Actor Chetan, Wife Megha Hand Out Copies of the Constitution at Their Wedding
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor Attend Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception, See Pics
- Mahim Dargah Becomes 'First' Indian Place of Worship to Install Preamble Inside Premises
- Poco X2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999, Becomes Most Affordable Phone With 120Hz Display
- Jeff Bezos Paid Nearly Rs 12 Lakh in Parking Tickets in 3 Years While Building Dream Mansion