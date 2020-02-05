Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tamil Actor Vijay Questioned by I-T Officials on Sets of ‘Master’ Over Alleged Tax Evasion by Bigil Producers

Properties owned by Vijay, fondly called Thalapathy by fans, in Neelangarai and Saligramam areas of Chennai are also being searched by the I-T department in connection with the investigation into AGS Cinemas.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:February 5, 2020, 5:52 PM IST
Tamil Actor Vijay Questioned by I-T Officials on Sets of ‘Master’ Over Alleged Tax Evasion by Bigil Producers
A still from Vijay-starrer Bigil which was produced by AGS Cinemas.

Chennai: Popular Tamil actor Vijay was questioned for five hours on the sets of his upcoming movie ‘Master’ by Income Tax officials on Wednesday, while two of his residences were also raided by department sleuths.

The actor, fondly called Thalapathy (leader of commander) by his fan clubs, was questioned in Neyveli and is now being brought back to Chennai. Vijay’s properties in Neelangarai and Saligramam areas of Chennai are being searched by the I-T department.

The searched are connected to the investigation into alleged tax evasion by AGS Cinemas, which produced Vijay’s latest film Bigil.

Around 20 locations belonging to AGS Cinemas are also being raided.

