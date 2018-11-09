Tamil Film on Bull Taming Sport 'Jallikattu' Hits Censor Board Roadblock

A Tamil film based on the stir across Tamil Nadu seeking approval to conduct bull taming sport 'Jallikattu,' has hit a roadblock again with the Censor Board referring it to a second revising committee.The movie, 'Marina Puratchi', was first screened for the examining committee and later it was referred to a revising committee. After examination by the revising committee days ago, the movie has now been referred to a second revising committee."In its communication, the Censor Board has not assigned any reason for its decision to send the movie to a second revising committee," film director MS Raj told PTI.Even when the movie was referred to the revising committee after it was seen by members of the examining committee in early October, the Board did not provide any reason for doing so, he said. The movie makers had applied for censor certification on September 30.Raj said if the revising committee did not provide certification, the next natural step for him was approaching the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal at New Delhi."When the film has been referred to a second revising committee how come I can go to FCAT?" he asked.Despite repeated attempts, the Regional Officer was unavailable for comment at the Central Board of Film Certification's Regional Office here.According to the film director, the movie revolves around the culture and sentiments of the Tamil people who held peaceful protests to get approval for their right to conduct the ancient sport.In January 2017, massive protests were held in Tamil Nadu seeking nod to hold 'Jallikattu,' and the sprawling Marina beach here emerged as the epicentre of the protests.Following the protests and the support it got from political parties including the ruling AIADMK, a Bill to allow jallikattu by amending the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 was unanimously adopted by the state Assembly on January 23, 2017.The "Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment), Act, 2017" was piloted by Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and adopted by voice vote.It was deemed to have come into effect the day the ordinance was issued, January 21, 2017.After the passage of the Bill, jallikattu is being held in Tamil Nadu during Pongal harvest festival in January.