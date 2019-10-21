'Tamil Language Beautiful, People Exceptional': Modi Responds to Appreciation for Mahabalipuram Poem
After he released a Tamil version of his poem on Sunday, Tamil filmmaker Dhananjayan tweeted, 'Amazing love of our Hon.@PMOIndia @narendramodi ji for Tamil. We all must celebrate his love & support to our language. Thank you sir.'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mahabalipuram.
Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday responded to appreciation for the Tamil version of his poem on Mamallapuram ocean's beauty saying he is glad to be able to express himself in the world's oldest language.
The Tamil rendition of the prime minister's poem, released on Sunday, won appreciation from Tamil film personalities.
Acknowledging their praises, the Prime Minister said "The Tamil language is beautiful, the Tamil people are exceptional."
After he released a Tamil version of his poem on Sunday, Tamil filmmaker Dhananjayan tweeted, "Amazing love of our Hon.@PMOIndia @narendramodi ji for #Tamil. We all must celebrate his love & support to our language. Thank you sir."
Responding, the Prime Minister said on his twitter handle, "Glad to be expressing myself in the world's oldest language, which has nurtured a vibrant culture. The Tamil language is beautiful, the Tamil people are exceptional."
Also, popular Tamil actor Vivekh said, "Saluting nature is saluting God..! Bcoz nature is the Almighty!! Great ! Hon @narendramodi sir! Thank you on behalf our nation, for your lovable poem on mahab ocean...!"
To this, Modi said: Thank you @Actor_Vivek! Respect for nature is a key part of our ethos. Nature manifests divinity and greatness. The scenic shores of Mamallapuram and the morning calm provided perfect moments to express some of my thoughts."
