Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Tamil Language Beautiful, People Exceptional': Modi Responds to Appreciation for Mahabalipuram Poem

After he released a Tamil version of his poem on Sunday, Tamil filmmaker Dhananjayan tweeted, 'Amazing love of our Hon.@PMOIndia @narendramodi ji for Tamil. We all must celebrate his love & support to our language. Thank you sir.'

News18.com

Updated:October 21, 2019, 10:52 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Tamil Language Beautiful, People Exceptional': Modi Responds to Appreciation for Mahabalipuram Poem
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mahabalipuram.

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday responded to appreciation for the Tamil version of his poem on Mamallapuram ocean's beauty saying he is glad to be able to express himself in the world's oldest language.

The Tamil rendition of the prime minister's poem, released on Sunday, won appreciation from Tamil film personalities.

Acknowledging their praises, the Prime Minister said "The Tamil language is beautiful, the Tamil people are exceptional."

After he released a Tamil version of his poem on Sunday, Tamil filmmaker Dhananjayan tweeted, "Amazing love of our Hon.@PMOIndia @narendramodi ji for #Tamil. We all must celebrate his love & support to our language. Thank you sir."

Responding, the Prime Minister said on his twitter handle, "Glad to be expressing myself in the world's oldest language, which has nurtured a vibrant culture. The Tamil language is beautiful, the Tamil people are exceptional."

Also, popular Tamil actor Vivekh said, "Saluting nature is saluting God..! Bcoz nature is the Almighty!! Great ! Hon @narendramodi sir! Thank you on behalf our nation, for your lovable poem on mahab ocean...!"

To this, Modi said: Thank you @Actor_Vivek! Respect for nature is a key part of our ethos. Nature manifests divinity and greatness. The scenic shores of Mamallapuram and the morning calm provided perfect moments to express some of my thoughts."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram