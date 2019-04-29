English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 | TN Board Announced SSLC Results at tnresults.nic.in; 95.2% Passed
The Tamil Nadu Board released the TN Board 10th result 2019 or the TN SSLC result 2019 on its official website at tnresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations announced the TN 10th Result 2019. The Tamil Nadu Board released the TN SSLC result 2019 on its official website at tnresults.nic.in. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is responsible for conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) for Class 10 students. This year the TN Class 10th examination 2019 was conducted from 14 March -29 March, 2019.
In case the official website takes time to load, the Tamil Nadu Board students can also check their TN Board Result 2019, on other websites: tamil nadu.indiaresults.com examresults.net/tamilnadu
TN 10th Result 2019 Highlights:
No. of Students - 9.76 lakh
Overall Pass Percentage: 95.2%
Pass percentage among girls: 97%
Pass percentage among boys: 93.3%
Top 3 districts:
Tirupur - 98.53%
Ramnathapuram - 98.48%
Namakal - 98.45%
How to check TN 10th Result 2019
Step 1: Click on the official website link tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the link which says TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 5: Download the TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 for future reference
In 2018, 10,01,140 students appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10 examination. The pass percentage was 94.5%. The first secondary school leaving certificate examination was conducted in 1911. In 1980, it started the HSC examination. Every year, nearly 7 lakhs students appear for both TN Board SSLC Exams and TN Board HSC Exams. All the best for TN 10th Result 2019
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
