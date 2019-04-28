Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 | TN Board to Announce SSLC Results Tomorrow at 9:30am at tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Board will release the TN Board 10th result 2019 or the TN SSLC result 2019 on its official website at tnresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 28, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 | TN Board to Announce SSLC Results Tomorrow at 9:30am at tnresults.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will announce the TN 10th Result 2019 tomorrow at 9:30 am. The Tamil Nadu Board will release the TN SSLC result 2019 on its official website at tnresults.nic.in. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is responsible for conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) for Class 10 students. This year the TN Class 10th examination 2019 was conducted from 14 March -29 March, 2019.

In case the official website takes time to load, the Tamil Nadu Board students can also check their TN Board Result 2019, on other websites: tamil nadu.indiaresults.com examresults.net/tamilnadu

How to check TN 10th Result 2019

Step 1: Click on the official website link tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019

Step 3: Click on the link which says TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Download the TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 for future reference

In 2018, 10,01,140 students appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10 examination. The pass percentage was 94.5%. The first secondary school leaving certificate examination was conducted in 1911. In 1980, it started the HSC examination. Every year, nearly 7 lakhs students appear for both TN Board SSLC Exams and TN Board HSC Exams. All the best for TN 10th Result 2019

Related Stories

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram