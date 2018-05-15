English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2018 on tnresults.nic.in: Key Facts You Can't Miss
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations TNDGE will release the Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2018, Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2018 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.
The Tamil Nadu's DGE Directorate of Government Examinations is going to announce the Tamil Nadu Result 2018, TN HSC +2 Results 2018 and Tami Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2018 on May 16 (tomorrow) at 9:30 am. The Tamil Nadu Board will release the Tamil Nadu Results 2018, TN Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.
Here are the key facts you cannot miss:
*The Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2018 can also be checked on examresults.net, tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com, nresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.
*The TNDGE Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations Board conducted the TN Board HSC Exam from March 1- April 6.
* In 2017, The passing percentage for Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result was 92.1%
* Total number of students applied were 8,93,262.
* The passing percentage of Tamil Nadu +2 Result for boys was 89.3%
* The passing percentage of Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result for girls was 94.5%
How to Check Tamil Nadu Result, Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations website tnresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Look for the tab Tamil Nadu Plus Two Results 2018, Tamil Nadu Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link which says Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2018, Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2018
Step 4: Enter roll number
Step 5: Download the result and keep a printout for future reference
