GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2018 on tnresults.nic.in: Key Facts You Can't Miss

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations TNDGE will release the Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2018, Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2018 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 11:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2018 on tnresults.nic.in: Key Facts You Can't Miss
(Image: News18)
The Tamil Nadu's DGE Directorate of Government Examinations is going to announce the Tamil Nadu Result 2018, TN HSC +2 Results 2018 and Tami Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2018 on May 16 (tomorrow) at 9:30 am. The Tamil Nadu Board will release the Tamil Nadu Results 2018, TN Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.

Here are the key facts you cannot miss:

*The Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2018 can also be checked on  examresults.nettamil-nadu.indiaresults.com,  nresults.nic.indge.tn.gov.indge1.tn.nic.in.

*The TNDGE Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations Board conducted the TN Board HSC Exam from March 1- April 6.

* In 2017, The passing percentage for Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result was 92.1%

* Total number of students applied were 8,93,262.

* The passing percentage of Tamil Nadu +2  Result for boys was 89.3%

* The passing percentage of Tamil Nadu HSC +2  Result for girls was 94.5%

How to Check Tamil Nadu Result, Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2018:

Step 1: Click on the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations website tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the tab Tamil Nadu Plus Two Results 2018, Tamil Nadu Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link which says Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2018, Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2018

Step 4: Enter roll number

Step 5: Download the result and keep a printout for future reference

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You