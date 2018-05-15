GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2018 on tnresults.nic.in: When and How to Check

The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education will put out the TN Result 2018, Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2018 and Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2018 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 11:45 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
The Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2018, Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2018 and  TN Result 2018 will be published by the Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education, also known as, the Directorate of Government Examinations DGE tomorrow (May 16) at 9:30 am. The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education will put out the TN Result 2018, Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2018 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu HSC +2 examination was conducted by the DGE  Directorate of Government Examinations from March 1- April 6. Students can check their Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2018, Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2018 on these websites examresults.nettamil-nadu.indiaresults.com,  nresults.nic.indge.tn.gov.indge1.tn.nic.in

How to check Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2018: 

Step 1: Click on the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations website tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the tab TN +2 Result 2018, TN Result 2018, TN HSC +2 Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link which says Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2018, Tamil Nadu Result 2018, Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2018

Step 4: Enter roll number

Step 5: Download the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2018, Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2018 and keep a printout for future reference

| Edited by: Puja Menon
