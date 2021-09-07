Tamil Nadu: 4 Injured in Clash Between Two Rival Groups

A criminal named A Chelladurai, who was living in the SMC Colony near the Kitchipalayam Police Station in Salem, was hacked to death by rivals on December 22 last year. Since then, more than 20 people, including the AIADMK councillor’s husband Palaniswamy, have been put behind bars in connection with the murder. Now, something gory and grisly happened on Monday that shook the entire area and the police administration.

At around 9 pm on Monday, around fifteen people on more than five two-wheelers chased away some Chelladurai supporters, who were roaming around the housing board area of Kitchipalayam, Bharathi Nagar. Some people were stabbed with a knife, four of whom fell to the ground and were later found in a pool of blood. This caused a huge uproar in the area as the people panicked.

As per the information received, the 15 people who carried out the homicidal attack on Chelladurai’s supporters, fled the scene after the crime, brandishing machetes and knives as they ran. The four victims Vinod, Pratap, Mani and Udaya (17-year-old boy), were rescued and admitted to the Salem Government Hospital. Two of them are critical.

The Kitchipalayam police have seized a machete and a knife and registered a case against the 15 people, who carried out the homicidal attack. According to locals, Palaniswamy’s supporters chased Chellathurai’s supporters in an attempt to murder them, owing to some gang-related hostility.

Police are investigating the motives behind the attack, but nothing is clear as of yet. They are looking for leads and clues into the matter whereas the fifteen culprits are still on the run.

