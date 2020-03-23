Tamil Nadu: 54-yr-old Madurai Man With No Travel History Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 12 on Monday with three more persons testing positive for the virus. While two of them have travel history to London, the third patient, a native of Madurai district, does not have any recent travel history. This has raised concerns of community transmission of the coronavirus.

Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar tweeted, saying " #coronaupdate: 3 new #COVID19 positive cases in TN. 25 Y M Purasaivakkam, London return at #RGGH. 48 Y M Tiruppur,London return at #ESI Hosp. 54 Y M,MDU - Annanagar at #Rajaji Hosp. All 3 in isolation & treatment. @MoHFW_INDIA @CMOTamilNadu #Vijayabaskar."

The Minister confirmed that the 54-year-old patient from Madurai district had no history of travelling abroad but did not divulge more details.

According to health minister Vijaybhaskar, there were 37 samples taken from suspected coronavirus-infected people, for whom results are still pending. Southern state Kerala also saw a surge in positive cases on Monday, with 28 people testing positive today.

