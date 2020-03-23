Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Tamil Nadu: 54-yr-old Madurai Man With No Travel History Tests Positive for Coronavirus

While two of them have travel history to London, the third patient, a native of Madurai district, does not have any recent travel history. This has raised concerns of community transmission of the coronavirus.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:March 23, 2020, 11:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tamil Nadu: 54-yr-old Madurai Man With No Travel History Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Representative image.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 12 on Monday with three more persons testing positive for the virus. While two of them have travel history to London, the third patient, a native of Madurai district, does not have any recent travel history. This has raised concerns of community transmission of the coronavirus.

Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar tweeted, saying " #coronaupdate: 3 new #COVID19 positive cases in TN. 25 Y M Purasaivakkam, London return at #RGGH. 48 Y M Tiruppur,London return at #ESI Hosp. 54 Y M,MDU - Annanagar at #Rajaji Hosp. All 3 in isolation & treatment. @MoHFW_INDIA @CMOTamilNadu #Vijayabaskar."

The Minister confirmed that the 54-year-old patient from Madurai district had no history of travelling abroad but did not divulge more details.

According to health minister Vijaybhaskar, there were 37 samples taken from suspected coronavirus-infected people, for whom results are still pending. Southern state Kerala also saw a surge in positive cases on Monday, with 28 people testing positive today.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram