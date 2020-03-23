Tamil Nadu: 54-yr-old Madurai Man With No Travel History Tests Positive for Coronavirus
While two of them have travel history to London, the third patient, a native of Madurai district, does not have any recent travel history. This has raised concerns of community transmission of the coronavirus.
Representative image.
The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 12 on Monday with three more persons testing positive for the virus. While two of them have travel history to London, the third patient, a native of Madurai district, does not have any recent travel history. This has raised concerns of community transmission of the coronavirus.
Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar tweeted, saying " #coronaupdate: 3 new #COVID19 positive cases in TN. 25 Y M Purasaivakkam, London return at #RGGH. 48 Y M Tiruppur,London return at #ESI Hosp. 54 Y M,MDU - Annanagar at #Rajaji Hosp. All 3 in isolation & treatment. @MoHFW_INDIA @CMOTamilNadu #Vijayabaskar."
The Minister confirmed that the 54-year-old patient from Madurai district had no history of travelling abroad but did not divulge more details.
According to health minister Vijaybhaskar, there were 37 samples taken from suspected coronavirus-infected people, for whom results are still pending. Southern state Kerala also saw a surge in positive cases on Monday, with 28 people testing positive today.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- She Review: Imtiaz Ali's Web Series Suffers Due to the Wrong Idea of Empowered Woman
- #StayHome: Pay Digital, You Don’t Know if Your Cash is Infected by Coronavirus
- This Robot Could be a Blessing For Health Workers on The Coronavirus Frontline
- Loss of Smell and Taste is Definitely One of the Symptoms: NBA's Rudy Gobert Details Coronavirus Effects
- Anand Mahindra Offers to Provide Ventilators, Opens up Resorts for Coronavirus Care Facility