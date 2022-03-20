CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tamil Nadu: 8,500 Chicken Charred to Death in Fire in Poultry Farm

Some equipment and chicken feeds also got burnt in the fire, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 12 lakh. (File rep image: ANI)

The fire was reported around 8 pm on Saturday in the poultry farm set up in a land in Tamil Nadu's Annur

About 8,500 chicken and chicks were charred in a fire that broke out in a poultry farm in Annur, some 40 kilometres from here, police said on Sunday.

The fire was reported around 8 pm on Saturday in the poultry farm set up in a land belonging to one Ganesh from Ambothi village.

Fire and rescue service personnel managed to put off the blaze in two hours, amidst strong winds as the entire area was covered with thick smoke.

Some equipment and chicken feeds also got burnt in the fire, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 12 lakh, they said.

Further investigations are on.

first published:March 20, 2022, 16:05 IST