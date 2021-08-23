The Tamil Nadu government extended the coronavirus restriction to another two weeks — till September 6, with several key relaxations. Colleges across the state have been allowed to open and schools will take students from class 9 and above on a rotational basis. Theatres, beaches, and parks have also been allowed to function with 50% capacity.

Here’s all you need to know about the fresh relaxations.

Colleges and schools: Colleges are allowed to open for students from September 1. So are schools for class 9, 10, 11, and 12, in a rotational basis. All teaching and non-teaching staff are required to be vaccinated and follow the detailed standard operating procedures. For classes 1 to 8, the government is expected to announce its decision after September 15.

Theaters: Multiplexes and theatres in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu will open from August 27 with 50% occupancy, nearly four months after cinema halls were closed owing to the second wave-induced lockdown. All employees are required to be vaccinated.

Metro train timings: Metro train services in Chennai will now be operational from 5.30 am to 11 pm from August 23 and will operate from Mondays to Saturdays. To accommodate more commuters, the frequency of trains is to be increased to one every five minutes during peak hours, i.e. 8 am to 11 am in the mornings and 8 pm to 11 pm in the evenings. At all other hours, trains will arrive every ten minutes.

Beaches: Beaches will be allowed to open to the public. Greater Chennai Corporation has been instructed to take measures to vaccinate the small traders and shop keepers working around the beach area. Swimming pools are to be opened for training purposes only.

Shops: All shops, including those selling non-essential items, are now allowed to remain open until 10pm as opposed to the earlier 9pm.

Parks: Parks, playgrounds, Zoological parks, botanical parks are allowed to open.

Transport: State-run buses to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have been allowed to resume.

The state reported 1,630 cases on Sunday with a test positivity rate at 1%. The number of active cases was at 19,171, with the highest of 2,229 in Coimbatore and 2,129 in Chennai, as of Sunday.

