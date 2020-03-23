Tamil Nadu Announces Lockdown; District Borders to be Shut to Combat Coronavirus

Chennai: Tamil Nadu will be under a lockdown till March 31 from 6 PM on Tuesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus and CrPC section 144 will be invoked for its implementation, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced.

Making a statement in the assembly on Monday, he said that barring essential and emergency services, public and private transportation will not function.

The CM also said an additional sum of Rs.500 crore will be allocated for preventive measures against the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Palaniswami said a sum of Rs 60 crore was earlier allocated for preventing the spread of Coronavirus in the state and now an additional sum of Rs 500 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose.

He said the state is facing a challenge for the first time in 100 years and the government is taking all steps on war footing to prevent the virus spread.

According to him, the government hospitals have adequate facilities to treat the virus infected persons.

Palaniswami warned rumour mongers that severe action will be taken for spreading rumours about coronavirus.

The announcement came a day after the COVID-19 cases in the state rose to nine.

