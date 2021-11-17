Tamil Nadu: Armed Constable Allegedly Kills Self Over Fear of Ghost

An armed constable in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district allegedly killed himself over the fear of ghosts. The 33-year-old Prabhakaran, who hailed from the Perumbakkam area of Kallakurichi district, was found dead in his police quarters. He served as the first-grade constable in the Cuddalore Armed Forces and was married to Vishnupriya and had two children.

Vishnupriya and the children had gone to attend a relative’s wedding in Melpattambakkam and when they returned, they found Prabhakaran hanging in the house. Though neighbours rushed him to the Cuddalore Government Hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. The Cuddalore New Town police have sent Prabhakaran’s body for autopsy and began the investigation by registering a case.

According to Prabhakaran’s colleagues, he recently told them that the woman who died after pouring kerosene and immolated herself in the armed force quarters had come as a ghost and was haunting him. He took 15 days of sick leave and stayed in the pooja room inside his house. Later, it is said that Prabhakaran hanged himself to death inside his quarters fearing a ghost while returning to work after his sick leave.

Police have also ruled out workload as the cause of Prabhakaran’s death. The incident in which a policeman who was behaving strangely out of fear of ghosts suddenly died by suicide has caused a stir among cops.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.