Tamil Nadu: Army Officer Beaten to Death Over Argument, DMK Councillor Under Scanner

A 28-year-old Army man was allegedly beaten to death over a minor altercation in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnanagiri district. The incident took place on February 8 and Prabhu, the Army officer had been struggling for his life for 6 days in a hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident had brought DMK councillor Chinnasamy under scanner, who was involved in the argument that took place. According to reports, a verbal argument had ensued after Prabhu’s sister used the water tank near the Panchayat office for washing clothes. What started off as an argument between the two parties led to physical attacks between the two groups.

The ward councillor got into a fight with Prabhu’s brother Prabhakaran who is also an army officer. When Prabhu tried to break them up, the councillor and his men started beating Prabhu instead, during which he got severely injured.

Prabhu was beaten with iron rods and sticks, after which he was rushed to a private hospital in Hosur district and was undergoing treatment there.

Prabhu’s sister-in-law Priya broke down as she recounted the tragic incident. “It was a very minor issue and the ward Councillor and his men attacked and assaulted our family members.

Talking about Prabhu’s injuries, she said, “His external injury was just one scratch, but he had a lot of internal injuries. He fainted and fell down and we thought he died. They kept beating him repeatedly. They had some vengeance against our family."

Priya claimed that the ward councillor and his son, who is a police officer, misused their power to beat Prabhu to death. “The ward councillor used abusive words while beating Prabhu and just because he is a ward councillor and his son is a policeman, he beat my brother-in-law to death," she said, adding that the family is seeking justice for Prabhu.

Based on Prabhu’s complaint, a case was registered against nine men under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. Following his death, the charges were altered to section 302 of the IPC. Police have so far arrested six of the nine accused in this case, but the ward councillor and his son are still on the run.

Politics over the murder has intensified with the opposition parties saying even the army men are not safe in Tamil Nadu. “I am shocked to hear that 29-year-old soldier Prabhu was beaten to death by a DMK municipal councilor in Krishnagiri district. Soldiers are not safe in their hometown because of DMK anarchy.." BJP State President Annamalai tweeted.

Prabhu joined the Army in 2015 as a Military police and in January this year, he got promoted to the rank of Naik. He is survived by his wife and two children. Prabhu had returned home after a two-month training in Bengaluru and was all set to leave for Srinagar when this tragic incident happened. His family said they will continue to fight till justice is delivered.

