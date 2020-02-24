Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tamil Nadu Artist Carves Image of Trump, Modi and Taj Mahal on Watermelon Ahead of Visit

He has done this as a mark of welcoming Trump and also showcasing one of the World Wonders Taj Mahal as the backdrop which the former will be visiting soon.

IANS

February 24, 2020
Tamil Nadu Artist Carves Image of Trump, Modi and Taj Mahal on Watermelon Ahead of Visit
Photo of the Watermelon. IANS

Chennai: As India gears up for the much-publicised visit of US President Donald Trump in India, a fruit and vegetable carving artist M Elanchezhian has carved the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump and Taj Mahal on a watermelon.

He has done this as a mark of welcoming Trump and also showcasing one of the World Wonders Taj Mahal as the backdrop which the former will be visiting soon.

Thirty-one year old Elanchezhian hailing from Gudalur in Theni district, Tamil Nadu carved out the images on a five kg watermelon that cost him Rs 150.

Last year he had carved the images of Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the latter's visit to Mamallapuram on a watermelon weighing four kg.

"This time around I choose a bigger fruit for carving as there are three images -- Modi, Trump and Taj Mahal. Further, this time the images of Modi and Trump are co-joined or like twins whereas the images of the Chinese President and Modi were separated," Elanchezhian said.

He said there was no space for any welcome message this time around. According to him, the Chinese are also experts in this art.

A catering technology graduate, Elanchezhian decided to turn professional in this line and started teaching interested students. He also takes classes in catering institutes.

"People who go for work in hotel kitchens get higher pay if they know how to carve fruits and vegetable," he said.

Elanchezhian had earlier carved the images of former US President Barack Obama, late Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.

