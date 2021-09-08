Tamil Nadu Assembly Moves Resolution Against CAA, Says Act ‘Against Secularism, Communal Harmony’

The CAA turned out to be a key talking point ahead of the State Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu as it afforded an opportunity for the then opposition party The Tamil Nadu State Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution to urge the Union government to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for its ‘discriminatory’ attitude towards refugees on the basis of their religion and country of origin.

Chief Minister MK Stalin tabled the resolution, saying the legislation brought in 2019 ran against tenets of secularism and communal harmony.

The CAA turned out to be a key talking point ahead of the State Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu as it afforded an opportunity for the then opposition party DMK to rake up agitations against the BJP, whose ally has been the AIADMK. The CAA witnessed strong protests in Tamil Nadu, too, with committed protesters holding demonstrations that ran for weeks.

During the tabling of the resolution, the AIADMK staged a walk out of the Assembly. Interestingly, the stance of the AIADMK has wavered through the course of the last two years. The party supported the law in Parliament; ahead of the state elections this year, it vowed to urge the Centre to scrap the law. On Wednesday, the party staged a walk out of the Assembly.

