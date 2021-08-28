Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution Against Farm Laws; Opposition MLAs Stage Walkout

Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution on Saturday, mooted by chief minister MK Stalin demanding the withdrawal of farm laws, stating that it is against the interests of farmers. In protest, the opposition parties AIADMK and the BJP staged a walkout.

Tamil Nadu becomes the seventh state to pass the resolution after West Bengal, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, and Delhi to formalize opposition to the agri laws.

“Contrary to what is being claimed by the government that the farm laws have been drafted to enhance the livelihoods of farmers, they are operating to destroy them, say farmers… the way the union government brought the law was also against the spirit of cooperative federalism," Stalin said in a speech in the Assembly.

“Since August 9 last year, farmers have been protesting against the Farm Laws. In honour of the long peaceful protests, this government brings forward this resolution,” Stalin added.

The three laws are - The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws.

The AIADMK ahead of the recent state elections took side with BJP on several issues including farm laws and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

However, after a thumping victory in the state elections, the DMK has kept its stance of careful opposition to the BJP, opposing its recent moves such as the farm laws. The party also supported the nationwide opposition calls from Congress President Sonia Gandhi for “opposition unity" against the Centre.

The MK Stalin-led DMK is expected to play a significant role among regional forces.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here