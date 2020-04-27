Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tamil Nadu Awaits Nod for Plasma Therapy Treatment for Covid-19 Patients, May Start Trials in 1 Week

A total of 1,885 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state so far.

IANS

Updated:April 27, 2020, 1:07 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Awaits Nod for Plasma Therapy Treatment for Covid-19 Patients, May Start Trials in 1 Week
A doctor in a protective chamber takes a swab from a man to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) in a government-run hospital in Chennai, India, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C.Vijayabaskar on Monday said the state is expecting central government's permission for blood plasma treatment trials in a week's time.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayabaskar said the state has applied for starting blood plasma treatment for COVID-19 patients. He said the permission is expected in a week's time. In the meantime necessary activities in that connection is being taken.

A total of 1,885 persons (1,279 male, 606 female) have been tested positive for coronavirus in the state till Sunday.

So far, 1,020 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the state, health officials added.

