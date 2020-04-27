Tamil Nadu Awaits Nod for Plasma Therapy Treatment for Covid-19 Patients, May Start Trials in 1 Week
A total of 1,885 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state so far.
A doctor in a protective chamber takes a swab from a man to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) in a government-run hospital in Chennai, India, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C.Vijayabaskar on Monday said the state is expecting central government's permission for blood plasma treatment trials in a week's time.
Speaking to reporters, Vijayabaskar said the state has applied for starting blood plasma treatment for COVID-19 patients. He said the permission is expected in a week's time. In the meantime necessary activities in that connection is being taken.
A total of 1,885 persons (1,279 male, 606 female) have been tested positive for coronavirus in the state till Sunday.
So far, 1,020 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the state, health officials added.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indians Want Contactless Dining And Digital Payment Options The Next Time They go to a Restaurant
- Pitches and Balls to be Sterilised When Spanish Football Season Restarts, Says Doctor
- Locked Down Italians Sing 'Bella Ciao' at Windows to Celebrate 75th Liberation Anniversary
- iPhone Users, BEWARE: This Viral Text Message Can Crash Your Phone in Seconds
- Industry Dialogue: Remote Working Means Companies Spend Less on Office Space And Infrastructure