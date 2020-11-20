News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu Bans Online Gaming Involving Betting After Players Who 'Lost Money' Died by Suicide

Representational image.

Representational image.

The ordinance was promulgated by Governor Banwarilal Purohit based on a proposal from the state government.

An ordinance to "ban online gaming" involving betting, was promulgated by the Tamil Nadu government on Friday in the backdrop of suicides by gamers who allegedly lost money. The ordinance was promulgated by Governor Banwarilal Purohit based on a proposal from the state government.

It provides for provisions including "banning the persons who are wagering or betting in cyber space using computers or any communication device or resource," a Raj Bhavan release here said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...