GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Biker Catches Fire at Fuel Station Due to 'Petrol Overflow'; Incident Caught on CCTV

As soon as the Tamil Nadu resident kick starts his motorcycle, it blows up in flames and the man, engulfed in fire, jumps aside. The fire is believed to have begun due to "overflow of the petrol" from the tank.

News18.com

Updated:September 15, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tamil Nadu Biker Catches Fire at Fuel Station Due to 'Petrol Overflow'; Incident Caught on CCTV
CCTV grab of the biker, who caught fire at Tamil Nadu fuel station
Loading...
New Delhi: Getting his motorcycle's fuel tank full turned out to be deadly for a Tamil Nadu resident as his vehicle caught fire just seconds after being started. The biker has suffered severe burn injuries and has been admitted at a nearby hospital in Tirunelveli.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera of the fuel station. The victim can be seen starting his bike after paying for the fuel. As soon as he kick starts the vehicle, it blows up in flames and the man, engulfed in fire, jumps aside.




The fuel station attendants swung into action and doused the flames before it could spread. The man was admitted to a nearby hospital and is stated to have suffered severe burn injuries.

News organisation India Today identified the man as Alvin and stated that the incident occurred at Palayamkottai town. The fire is believed to have begun due to "overflow of the petrol" from the tank.

The report said that Alvin wanted to refill tank with petrol worth Rs 1,000 but the tank reached its capacity at Rs 900 and reportedly petrol overflowed from the tank. The police is investigating the matter further.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Shocking Video Goes Viral, Woman Thrashed In Delhi

Shocking Video Goes Viral, Woman Thrashed In Delhi

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...