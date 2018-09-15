English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu Biker Catches Fire at Fuel Station Due to 'Petrol Overflow'; Incident Caught on CCTV
As soon as the Tamil Nadu resident kick starts his motorcycle, it blows up in flames and the man, engulfed in fire, jumps aside. The fire is believed to have begun due to "overflow of the petrol" from the tank.
CCTV grab of the biker, who caught fire at Tamil Nadu fuel station
Loading...
New Delhi: Getting his motorcycle's fuel tank full turned out to be deadly for a Tamil Nadu resident as his vehicle caught fire just seconds after being started. The biker has suffered severe burn injuries and has been admitted at a nearby hospital in Tirunelveli.
The incident was captured on a CCTV camera of the fuel station. The victim can be seen starting his bike after paying for the fuel. As soon as he kick starts the vehicle, it blows up in flames and the man, engulfed in fire, jumps aside.
The fuel station attendants swung into action and doused the flames before it could spread. The man was admitted to a nearby hospital and is stated to have suffered severe burn injuries.
News organisation India Today identified the man as Alvin and stated that the incident occurred at Palayamkottai town. The fire is believed to have begun due to "overflow of the petrol" from the tank.
The report said that Alvin wanted to refill tank with petrol worth Rs 1,000 but the tank reached its capacity at Rs 900 and reportedly petrol overflowed from the tank. The police is investigating the matter further.
The incident was captured on a CCTV camera of the fuel station. The victim can be seen starting his bike after paying for the fuel. As soon as he kick starts the vehicle, it blows up in flames and the man, engulfed in fire, jumps aside.
#WATCH: Bike and its rider catch fire when biker starts it after refuelling at a petrol pump in Tirunelveli. The man sustained burn injuries. #TamilNadu (CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/ME9pqd3MSB— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
The fuel station attendants swung into action and doused the flames before it could spread. The man was admitted to a nearby hospital and is stated to have suffered severe burn injuries.
News organisation India Today identified the man as Alvin and stated that the incident occurred at Palayamkottai town. The fire is believed to have begun due to "overflow of the petrol" from the tank.
The report said that Alvin wanted to refill tank with petrol worth Rs 1,000 but the tank reached its capacity at Rs 900 and reportedly petrol overflowed from the tank. The police is investigating the matter further.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Love Sonia Review: A Powerful Film Exposes the Horrors of the Flesh Trade
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Not Length but Substance of a Role Matters to Me, Says Yami Gautam
- In Pics: SRK, Salman, Kareena & More Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at Ambani's Bash
- Brace For a 'Nightmare': ESA Astronaut Warns US East Coast With These Hurricane Florence Pictures
- Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 And More Receive Price Cut in India: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...