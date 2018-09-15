Tamil Nadu Biker Catches Fire at Fuel Station Due to 'Petrol Overflow'; Incident Caught on CCTV

#WATCH: Bike and its rider catch fire when biker starts it after refuelling at a petrol pump in Tirunelveli. The man sustained burn injuries. #TamilNadu (CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/ME9pqd3MSB — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018

Getting his motorcycle's fuel tank full turned out to be deadly for a Tamil Nadu resident as his vehicle caught fire just seconds after being started. The biker has suffered severe burn injuries and has been admitted at a nearby hospital in Tirunelveli.The incident was captured on a CCTV camera of the fuel station. The victim can be seen starting his bike after paying for the fuel. As soon as he kick starts the vehicle, it blows up in flames and the man, engulfed in fire, jumps aside.The fuel station attendants swung into action and doused the flames before it could spread. The man was admitted to a nearby hospital and is stated to have suffered severe burn injuries.News organisation India Today identified the man as Alvin and stated that the incident occurred at Palayamkottai town. The fire is believed to have begun due to "overflow of the petrol" from the tank.The report said that Alvin wanted to refill tank with petrol worth Rs 1,000 but the tank reached its capacity at Rs 900 and reportedly petrol overflowed from the tank. The police is investigating the matter further.