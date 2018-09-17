Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja Gets Court Notice for Calling Cops ‘Anti-Hindu’

BJP National Secretary H Raja was on Monday summoned to appear before the court within four weeks, following his barbs at the judiciary and the police force in Tamil Nadu. The Bench comprising Justice CT Selvam and Nirmal Kumar took suo motu cognisance of H Raja's video in which he called the police ‘anti-Hindu' and ‘Highly corrupt’ and used foul language against the High Court.Earlier, the Madras High Court Bench headed by HG Ramesh and Kalyanasundaram had refused to initiate suo motu contempt against Raja.The video, which went viral on Saturday, was shot when the police officials stopped the BJP leader from taking out Ganesh procession at Meyyapuram village in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai district. H Raja, however, maintained that the video was edited and that it was not his voice. He also said that this was a false propaganda against him.DMK organising secretary R S Barathi, in a tweet on Sunday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to take legal action against Raja for his remarks.Senior Minister D Jayakumar said the government was considering taking action and holding consultations with legal experts. He also expressed hope that the court would take action on its own against Raja for his remarks against the judiciary.An FIR was registered against H Raja on Sunday, claiming that he was trying to create an enmity between groups. H Raja and seven others were booked under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly) ; 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) ;153(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony; 290 (public nuisance) ; 294(b) (uttering obscene words in public place) ; 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging of his duty) ; and 506(i) (criminal intimidation).So far, the state BJP hasn’t responded to the incident.The BJP leader has been embroiled in several controversies in the past over his remarks on various issues. In March this year, a row erupted over Raja's remarks indicating that statues of rationalist leader E V Ramasamy "Periyar" could be the next to be pulled down after a Lenin statue was razed in Tripura.He, however, sought to blame his Facebook administrator for the gaffe and expressed regret over the comments.