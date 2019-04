Tamil Nadu Board Result 2019: TN HSC 12th Scores Declared; How to Check via SMS

The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate or the TN Class 12 HSC 2019 Results declared. The 2019 TN HSC Results declared on the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu at tnresults.nic.in shortly. As per the latest notification by DGE, Tamil Nadu, the results are expected to be declared at 9.30am on April 19. The results declared through online mode. However, you can check your RN HSE +2 result 2019 through SMS, as well.Total passing % - 91.3%Girls passing % - 93.64%Boys passing % - 88.57%Thirupur - 95.37%Erode - 95.23%Perambalur - 95.15%To get your Tamil Nadu HSC 2019 Results through SMS, kindly register your phone number on the official website tnresults.nic.in against your registration number.Step 1: Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in or examresults.net Step 2: Click on the link to view TN HSC Results 2019Step3: A fresh page will open which will require your details to check 2019 TB HSC Results.Step 4: Enter your roll number for Class 12 TN Exams.Step 5: Your TN Result HSC 2019 will be displayed on the screenStep 6: Download your score sheet of your Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2019 for further useTamil Nadu State 12th Class Exams (TN HSC) were conducted by the Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE). Conducted in various streams including Commerce, Science, and Arts, the exams were also held between March 1 and March 19.The TN HSC Results 2019 for all streams declared. All the students who have appeared for TN 2019 HSC Exam should keep their respective roll numbers ready in order to check Tamil Nadu +2 Results 2019.