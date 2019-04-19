English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu Board TN HSE +2 Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Class 12 Scores Out at tnresults.nic.in
The TN HSE +2 result 2019 released by the Tamil Nadu Board on the official website of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations at tnresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Tamil Nadu Board TN HSE +2 Result 2019 LIVE Updates | The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations announced the TN HSE +2 result 2019. The TN HSE +2 result 2019 will be released by the Tamil Nadu Board on the official website of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations at tnresults.nic.in. However, students can also find their result at other websites such as: examresults.net. To know other websites that are hosting the Tamil Nadu HSE class 12 result 2019, you must follow News18 story on 'list of websites to check TN HSE result'.
This year, according to the TN Board HSC exam timetable, the exams were conducted from March 14 up to March 29, 2019. Students are advised to keep checking this website for more details on TN HSC 12th class exam 2019. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations was formed as a separate Directorate in 1975 in the month of February. The first secondary school leaving certificate examination was conducted in 1911. In 1980, it started the HSC examination. Every year, nearly 7 lakhs students appear for both TN Board SSLC exams and TN Board HSC exams.
Follow TN HSE +2 result 2019 LIVE updates here
9:50am: Tiruppur district ranks first with a pass percentage of 95.37% in TN HSC Board 2019 exam performance.
9:50am Total pass percent of boys is 88.57%.
9:45am: Total pass percent of girls is 93.64%.
9:40am: Total pass percent is 91.03%
9:30am: Tamil Nadu HSE 12th result declared
9:25am: Tamil Nadu Class 12 result to be declared any minute now.
9:20am: Candidates can simply login using the website given below and check their results. Candidates can either check their results on computer or on mobile both
9:00am: Half an hour to go for Tamil Nadu HSE +2 result 2019
8:55am: TN HSE +2 result 2019 will be decalred by Tamil Nadu Board officials shortly
8:50am: Last year, the overall pass percentage of TN HSE +2 exxamination stood at 91.1%.
8:45am: In 2018, as many as 9,07,620 students had taken the Tamil Nadu Class 12 examination out of which, 4.03 lakhs were male candidates and 4.63 lakhs female candidates.
8:40am: Students are advised to keep their Tamil Nadu HSE +2 hall tickets or admit cards ready for access to their result.
8:35am: In 2018, a total of 8.8 Lakh students had appeared for the Tamil Nadu HSE +2 board exam.
8:30am: Tamil Nadu HSC 12th result will be declared today at 9:30am.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
