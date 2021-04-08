Tamil Nadu Breaches 4,000-mark, Reports 4,276 Fresh Covid-19 Cases,19 Deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 4,276 fresh Coronavirus cases and 19 more deaths on Thursday, taking the active caseload further to 9,15,386 and the toll to 12,840. The number of active cases stood at 30,131.

About 1,869 positive patients were discharged following treatment today and the cumulative figure of recoveries is at 8,72,415, according to the state health bulletin. Chennai accounted for the bulk of new cases with 1,520 and the recoveries were 515 today besides six deaths due to the virus.

Of the total 19 deaths today, 14 were due to comorbidities. About 9 people who returned by road from West Bengal, 2 from Bihar, one each from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh added to the total of new cases on Thursday.

Chennai'soverall COVID-19 tally is 2,59,320 positive cases, with the active cases/those under treatment remaining at 11,633. The total recoveries in the metro stood at 2,43,395 and toll at 4,292.

Coimbatore reported 427 new cases today, followed by Chengalpattu with 398, Thiruvallur: 199, Tiruppur: 154, Tiruchirappalli: 131, Thanjavur: 125, Nagapattinam: 118, Madurai: 115, Kancheepuram: 107 and Salem: 103. Barring Perambalur and Kallakurichi which reported 4 and 6 cases respectively, the remaining districts in the state reported positive cases in double digits.

