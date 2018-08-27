English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tamil Nadu CB-CID Cracks 'Great Train Robbery' Case of Salem Express
Sources privy to the investigation confirmed that the CB-CID team working on the case has revealed that a Madhya Pradesh-based gang were behind the heist.
Photo for representation only.
Loading...
Chennai: In a major breakthrough, the Tamil Nadu police has cracked the sensational Salem ‘Great Train Robbery’ case, in which Rs 5.75 crore was looted in August 2016.
The incident occurred on August 8, 2016 on the Chennai-Salem express when a gang broke into the parcel van by cutting through the roof and stealing the money.
Sources privy to the investigation confirmed that the CB-CID team working on the case has revealed that a Madhya Pradesh-based gang were behind the heist.
After months of tedious investigations bore no fruit, a special CB-CID team finally hit upon some evidence that eventually led to the breakthrough.
Sources reveal that the team traced the mobile numbers that were active at the time of the incident, meticulously narrowing in on the numbers that were active at Salem junction and en route Villipuram.
On the basis of this, the investigators zeroed down on a group of numbers that belonged to users of the same locality in Madhya Pradesh. Inquiries have also revealed that the gang was involved in several other notorious crimes in North India.
The group of four men on the radar are currently absconding, several police teams are trying to track them.
The investigators further revealed that they are constantly monitoring the CCTV footage at Salem Junction, toll plazas and along national highways from Salem to Villipuram for more details.
The officials also pointed to the role of an “insider” who had prior information on the cash movement.
Also Watch
The incident occurred on August 8, 2016 on the Chennai-Salem express when a gang broke into the parcel van by cutting through the roof and stealing the money.
Sources privy to the investigation confirmed that the CB-CID team working on the case has revealed that a Madhya Pradesh-based gang were behind the heist.
After months of tedious investigations bore no fruit, a special CB-CID team finally hit upon some evidence that eventually led to the breakthrough.
Sources reveal that the team traced the mobile numbers that were active at the time of the incident, meticulously narrowing in on the numbers that were active at Salem junction and en route Villipuram.
On the basis of this, the investigators zeroed down on a group of numbers that belonged to users of the same locality in Madhya Pradesh. Inquiries have also revealed that the gang was involved in several other notorious crimes in North India.
The group of four men on the radar are currently absconding, several police teams are trying to track them.
The investigators further revealed that they are constantly monitoring the CCTV footage at Salem Junction, toll plazas and along national highways from Salem to Villipuram for more details.
The officials also pointed to the role of an “insider” who had prior information on the cash movement.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Detailed Specifications Leaked
- Neha Dhupia Won't Take 'Maternity Leave' During Pregnancy
- T-Mobile Data Leak Exposes 2 Million Customers Data
- This Suzuki Swift Sport Drifting is no Less Than a Nissan GT-R: Watch Video
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...