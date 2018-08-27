Tamil Nadu CB-CID Cracks 'Great Train Robbery' Case of Salem Express

: In a major breakthrough, the Tamil Nadu police has cracked the sensational Salem ‘Great Train Robbery’ case, in which Rs 5.75 crore was looted in August 2016.The incident occurred on August 8, 2016 on the Chennai-Salem express when a gang broke into the parcel van by cutting through the roof and stealing the money.Sources privy to the investigation confirmed that the CB-CID team working on the case has revealed that a Madhya Pradesh-based gang were behind the heist.After months of tedious investigations bore no fruit, a special CB-CID team finally hit upon some evidence that eventually led to the breakthrough.Sources reveal that the team traced the mobile numbers that were active at the time of the incident, meticulously narrowing in on the numbers that were active at Salem junction and en route Villipuram.On the basis of this, the investigators zeroed down on a group of numbers that belonged to users of the same locality in Madhya Pradesh. Inquiries have also revealed that the gang was involved in several other notorious crimes in North India.The group of four men on the radar are currently absconding, several police teams are trying to track them.The investigators further revealed that they are constantly monitoring the CCTV footage at Salem Junction, toll plazas and along national highways from Salem to Villipuram for more details.The officials also pointed to the role of an “insider” who had prior information on the cash movement.