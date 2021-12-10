'Were Excited to See a Helicopter from Close, Then It Entered Fog...': Tourist Who Took Viral Video of Crash

Nazar, the tourist who took the viral video of the chopper crash in which CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and eleven others died, talked to News18, describing the incident.

He said his friends and him were just walking on the track when they happened to see the helicopter flying over their heads. “We didn’t know what helicopter it was. We thought it was a tourist chopper," he said.

The group also did not have “any idea" it would fall, and were merely excited to see it from so close.

“It entered into the fog and we didn’t see it after that, but we heard loud sound of the crash," he said, adding that it sounded like “it hit a tree branch" as heard in the video.

The group began searching for the chopper after hearing the loud sound. “It was a ghat terrain, at least 5 to 6 bends down. We started walking down to see if they require any help," he said.

“By the time we reached, fire fighters, police and army were there. So we gave the video to them and told them we are ready to tell what them what we saw there," he said.

After India’s top general, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, and 12 others were killed in a crash on Wednesday, a video of a helicopter flying near the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu and disappearing into the mist had emerged.

The video appears to captured the final moments of the Indian Air Force Mi 17 V5 chopper before it crashed into the mountains on Wednesday afternoon. It depicted a chopper flying into a mist.

The Air Force has not commented on the video’s authenticity, which also includes a group of people looking at the chopper. Witnesses are taken aback by a change in the sound of the chopper after it vanishes in the fog.

When witnesses look in its general direction, the chopper is not heard at all. One person appears to inquire: “What happend? Was it a fall or a crash?" “Yes," says another voice.

The chopper crashed on its way to Wellington from the Sulur Air Force Base in Coimbatore, killing General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others.

Group Captain Varun Singh is the only survivor, and he is being treated for severe burns at a military hospital in Wellington.

