Tamil Nadu: Cinematic Chase, Artificial Traffic Jam Lead to Arrest of 5 Accused in Extortion Case

Tamil Nadu police have taken five people into custody for allegedly extorting Rs 5 lakh and kidnapping a crockery shopkeeper in the Kovilpatti area of Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district. The accused claimed to be the Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and kidnapped the man named Thangam to extort money.

Thangam owns a crockery shop located near the Ilayarasanendhal road railway tunnel bridge. Earlier this week, when he was at his shop, some people holding a walkie-talkie came and introduced themselves as police officers. They also claimed to have come to look into a situation involving Thangam’s acquisition of stolen items. However, Thangam stated that he did not make any purchases from anyone. Nevertheless, they dragged him away in a vehicle.

Further, they threatened to arrest and imprison him if he refused to pay Rs 20 lakh as the car crossed Kovilpatti and got close to Virudhunagar district. However, Thangam denied paying the amount. Later, from negotiating Rs 15 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, all accused said they would accept Rs 5 lakh in payment to release him.

Meanwhile, Thangam briefed his son Senthil and instructed him to bring Rs 5 lakh to Virudhunagar. After asking him to come to different locations over the course of two hours, the gang ultimately collected the money from Senthil in front of a private school and released his father.

Without any delay, Thangam reported the incident to the Kovilpatti East Police Station. The police then initiated an inquiry under the direction of East Police Station inspector Sujith Anand after reviewing the shop’s CCTV footage and identifying the vehicle used for the kidnapping. The inspection was done under the supervision of Kovilpatti DSP Venkatesh.

Based on the identification of the car in the CCTV footage, it was discovered that the car’s license plate was phoney. Using the vehicle number on the fastag, the police made an effort to locate the car. All toll booths were also informed by the police. Apparently, the vehicle was discovered near the Karur Aravakurichi Velanchettiyur toll booth region.

When the cops attempted to stop the vehicle, it crashed into the barricades and fled. The vehicle was also trailed by the police. In the Attiyamparapu neighbourhood, close to the Velliyaanai police station, the police blocked traffic, created an “artificial traffic jam” and encircled the vehicle.

The car’s driver Barangowda (29) along with Das (30), Daniel (48), Paul (33) and Feroz Khan (48) were all detained by the police. The vehicle was used for smuggling and Rs 5 lakh and a bogus walkie-talkie was recovered.

