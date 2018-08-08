English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tamil Nadu Class 11th Supplementary Results 2018 Expected Soon at dge.tn.nic.in, Stay Tuned!
As per various reports, the results might be released tomorrow as institutions in Tamil Nadu are closed today to mourn the demise of DMK chief Karunanidhi.
(Image: News18.com)
Tamil Nadu Class 11th Supplementary Results 2018 are expected to be released soon by the Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu on its official website – dge.tn.nic.in. The Directorate had organized the supplementary examinations for Class 11th in the month of June 2018 and is scheduled to release its results in the second week of August 2018.
However, due to the demise of DMK Chief – M.Karunanidhi, a state-wide holiday has been declared in Tamil Nadu today and the declaration of Class 11th Supplementary Results 2018 is bleak.
As per various reports, the results might be released tomorrow, thereby candidates who had appeared in the TN Plus One Supplementary exams must keep a close tab on the official website to check and download the results as and when they are released.
The Directorate will release separate Mark Sheets for the Supplementary Exams and candidates will be able to download the same from the official website.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
