GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Class 11th Supplementary Results 2018 expected soon at dge.tn.nic.in, Stay Tuned!

The Directorate had organized the supplementary examinations for Class 11th in the month of June 2018 and is scheduled to release its results in the second week of August 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 8, 2018, 2:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tamil Nadu Class 11th Supplementary Results 2018 expected soon at dge.tn.nic.in, Stay Tuned!
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Tamil Nadu Class 11th Supplementary Results 2018 are expected to be released soon by the Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu on its official website – dge.tn.nic.in.

The Directorate had organized the supplementary examinations for Class 11th in the month of June 2018 and is scheduled to release its results in the second week of August 2018.

However, due to the demise of DMK Chief – M.Karunanidhi, a state-wide holiday has been declared in Tamil Nadu today and the declaration of Class 11th Supplementary Results 2018 is bleak.

As per various reports, the results might be released tomorrow, thereby candidates who had appeared in the TN Plus One Supplementary exams must keep a close tab on the official website to check and download the results as and when they are released.

The Directorate will release separate Mark Sheets for the Supplementary Exams and candidates will be able to download the same from the official website.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'

Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...