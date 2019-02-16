English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu CM Announces Jobs to Kin of Slain CRPF Men, Bodies Arrive
The Chief Minister had on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to each of their two families.
Wreath-laying ceremony of CRPF constable Subramanian G. underway at Kovil Patti, Tuticorin. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday ordered government jobs to one person each from the families of two CRPF personnel from the state, who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
The bodies of G Subramanian and C Sivachandran, the two CPRF personnel killed in the attack were flown to Madurai and Tiruchirappalli airports respectively from New Delhi and later taken to their villages by road.
Palaniswami, in an official release here said he has ordered government jobs to one person each from the two CRPF soldiers' families.
The Chief Minister had on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to each of their two families.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan paid floral tributes to the bodies of Sivachandran and Subramanian at Tiruchirappalli and Madurai respectively.
State Ministers, leaders of political parties, top district and police officials also placed wreaths and paid their tributes.
Villagers turned out in large numbers to pay their last respects to the slain CRPF personnel.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The bodies of G Subramanian and C Sivachandran, the two CPRF personnel killed in the attack were flown to Madurai and Tiruchirappalli airports respectively from New Delhi and later taken to their villages by road.
Palaniswami, in an official release here said he has ordered government jobs to one person each from the two CRPF soldiers' families.
The Chief Minister had on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to each of their two families.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan paid floral tributes to the bodies of Sivachandran and Subramanian at Tiruchirappalli and Madurai respectively.
State Ministers, leaders of political parties, top district and police officials also placed wreaths and paid their tributes.
Villagers turned out in large numbers to pay their last respects to the slain CRPF personnel.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Prodigy Plays Piano at Lightning Speed, Amazes Everyone on 'The World's Best' Show
- Katrina Kaif Turns Up for Gully Boy Screening Despite Injury. See Pics
- Real-Life Rare Black Panther Found Near 'Wakanda' May Not Be The First Sighting In 100 Years
- Dirty John Review: Connie Britton, Eric Bana Power this Netflix True Crime Saga
- AddArmor Escalade Bulletproof Vehicle Can Withstand AK-47 Bullets - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results