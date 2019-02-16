LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tamil Nadu CM Announces Jobs to Kin of Slain CRPF Men, Bodies Arrive

The Chief Minister had on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to each of their two families.

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tamil Nadu CM Announces Jobs to Kin of Slain CRPF Men, Bodies Arrive
Wreath-laying ceremony of CRPF constable Subramanian G. underway at Kovil Patti, Tuticorin. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday ordered government jobs to one person each from the families of two CRPF personnel from the state, who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The bodies of G Subramanian and C Sivachandran, the two CPRF personnel killed in the attack were flown to Madurai and Tiruchirappalli airports respectively from New Delhi and later taken to their villages by road.

Palaniswami, in an official release here said he has ordered government jobs to one person each from the two CRPF soldiers' families.

The Chief Minister had on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to each of their two families.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan paid floral tributes to the bodies of Sivachandran and Subramanian at Tiruchirappalli and Madurai respectively.

State Ministers, leaders of political parties, top district and police officials also placed wreaths and paid their tributes.

Villagers turned out in large numbers to pay their last respects to the slain CRPF personnel.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram