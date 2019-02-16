Tamil Nadu CM Announces Jobs to Kin of Slain CRPF Men, Bodies Arrive

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday ordered government jobs to one person each from the families of two CRPF personnel from the state, who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.The bodies of G Subramanian and C Sivachandran, the two CPRF personnel killed in the attack were flown to Madurai and Tiruchirappalli airports respectively from New Delhi and later taken to their villages by road.Palaniswami, in an official release here said he has ordered government jobs to one person each from the two CRPF soldiers' families.The Chief Minister had on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to each of their two families.Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan paid floral tributes to the bodies of Sivachandran and Subramanian at Tiruchirappalli and Madurai respectively.State Ministers, leaders of political parties, top district and police officials also placed wreaths and paid their tributes.Villagers turned out in large numbers to pay their last respects to the slain CRPF personnel.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.