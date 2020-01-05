Tamil Nadu CM Announces Solatium to Kin of Three Sudan Fire Victims
Expressing grief over the death of R Ramakrishnan and S Jayakumar and M Rajasekar, Palaniswami said they were killed in a fire mishap on December 3 following a gas leak at a ceramic company in Sudan.
File photo of Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami.
Chennai: Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday announced a solatium of Rs three lakh each to the families of three men hailing from Tamil Nadu, who were killed in a recent fire mishap in Sudan.
Expressing grief over the death of R Ramakrishnan from Nagapattinam and S Jayakumar and M Rajasekar of Cuddalore districts, Palaniswami said they were killed in a fire mishap on December 3 following a gas leak at a ceramic company in Sudan.
As soon as he learnt about it, the Chief Minister said he requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend all help to identify and bring their bodies home.
Following the plea, he said their bodies were sent to their respective villages by the authorities. Condoling their deaths, Palaniswani said he has ordered disbursal of Rs three lakh each to the families of the three men.
