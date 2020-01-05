Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Tamil Nadu CM Announces Solatium to Kin of Three Sudan Fire Victims

Expressing grief over the death of R Ramakrishnan and S Jayakumar and M Rajasekar, Palaniswami said they were killed in a fire mishap on December 3 following a gas leak at a ceramic company in Sudan.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2020, 1:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tamil Nadu CM Announces Solatium to Kin of Three Sudan Fire Victims
File photo of Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami.

Chennai: Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday announced a solatium of Rs three lakh each to the families of three men hailing from Tamil Nadu, who were killed in a recent fire mishap in Sudan.

Expressing grief over the death of R Ramakrishnan from Nagapattinam and S Jayakumar and M Rajasekar of Cuddalore districts, Palaniswami said they were killed in a fire mishap on December 3 following a gas leak at a ceramic company in Sudan.

As soon as he learnt about it, the Chief Minister said he requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend all help to identify and bring their bodies home.

Following the plea, he said their bodies were sent to their respective villages by the authorities. Condoling their deaths, Palaniswani said he has ordered disbursal of Rs three lakh each to the families of the three men.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram