Tamil Nadu CM Announces Special Payout for Govt Doctors Fighting Coronavirus

Lauding their work, K Palaniswami said doctors, nurses, paramedics and cleanliness workers are working with a sense of dedication, even risking their lives.

PTI

Updated:March 24, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM Announces Special Payout for Govt Doctors Fighting Coronavirus
Medical staff with protective clothing are seen inside a ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Rajiv Ghandhi Government General hospital in Chennai, India, January 29, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)

Chennai: Doctors, nurses, paramedics and sanitary workers involved in treating COVID-19 patients in isolation at government hospitals in Tamil Nadu will get a special payout of a month's salary to honour them, Chief Minister K Palaniswami told the Assembly on Tuesday.

Lauding their work while legislators stood up and applauded after his appeal, Palaniswami said doctors, nurses, paramedics and cleanliness workers are working with a sense of dedication, even risking their lives.

"We are duty bound to appreciate them," he said, adding they would get a special payout of one month salary.

Days ago, Palaniswami had rechristened Tamil Nadu's sanitary workers as 'cleanliness workers.'

In a statement in the House, he said air ambulance service would be started at a cost of Rs 10 crore to transport critical patients to hospitals.

To further develop four state-run hospitals, including the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine at Tambaram

Sanatorium here and upgrade King's Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research's lab to Bio safety Level-III, a total amount of Rs 110 crore will be spent in the current fiscal, he said.

Palaniswami said a robotic surgery centre will be set up at a cost of Rs 34.60 crore at the state-run multispeciality hospital here at the government estate.

Network18 journalists and employees are voluntarily contributing one day's salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

