Tamil Nadu CM Announces Special Payout for Govt Doctors Fighting Coronavirus

Chennai: Doctors, nurses, paramedics and sanitary workers involved in treating COVID-19 patients in isolation at government hospitals in Tamil Nadu will get a special payout of a month's salary to honour them, Chief Minister K Palaniswami told the Assembly on Tuesday.

Lauding their work while legislators stood up and applauded after his appeal, Palaniswami said doctors, nurses, paramedics and cleanliness workers are working with a sense of dedication, even risking their lives.

"We are duty bound to appreciate them," he said, adding they would get a special payout of one month salary.

Days ago, Palaniswami had rechristened Tamil Nadu's sanitary workers as 'cleanliness workers.'

In a statement in the House, he said air ambulance service would be started at a cost of Rs 10 crore to transport critical patients to hospitals.

To further develop four state-run hospitals, including the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine at Tambaram

Sanatorium here and upgrade King's Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research's lab to Bio safety Level-III, a total amount of Rs 110 crore will be spent in the current fiscal, he said.

Palaniswami said a robotic surgery centre will be set up at a cost of Rs 34.60 crore at the state-run multispeciality hospital here at the government estate.

