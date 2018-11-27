English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu CM asks PM Modi to Rescind Nod for DPR on Mekedatu Dam
The chief minister, in a letter to Modi, said he had urged him in September to stop any further processing of Karnataka's feasibility report to construct a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu.
File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Tuesday urged the Centre to withdraw its permission to Karnataka for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a proposed balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river.
Bringing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's notice that the Central Water Commission has this month given its go-ahead to Karnataka for preparing a DPR, Palaniswami said Tamil Nadu had already opposed a feasibility report in the matter.
The chief minister, in a letter to Modi, said he had urged him in September to stop any further processing of Karnataka's feasibility report to construct a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu.
He added that he had also urged the prime minister to not give consent to any projects across the Cauvery without obtaining the prior concurrence of Tamil Nadu and other co-basin states.
It was reiterated in a memorandum presented to him on October 8 as well, the chief minister said.
Tamil Nadu had already conveyed to the Centre that Karnataka's feasibility report was not acceptable to it.
"The proposal for reservoir is not just for drinking water alone as claimed by Karnataka, but to increase the extent of irrigation which is in clear violation of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal Award," Palaniswami said.
The CWC, without considering the genuine and justifiable objections of Tamil Nadu, has given permission to Karnataka to prepare the DPR for the Mekedatu project, he said.
The CWC's action has caused apprehension among people as its decision will affect the livelihood of lakhs of farmers who depend on the Cauvery water, he added.
"I request you to kindly...instruct the CWC to forthwith withdraw the permission given to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd of Karnataka for preparation of the DPR for Mekedatu project," the chief minister said, adding that he expected an immediate and positive reply.
Bringing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's notice that the Central Water Commission has this month given its go-ahead to Karnataka for preparing a DPR, Palaniswami said Tamil Nadu had already opposed a feasibility report in the matter.
The chief minister, in a letter to Modi, said he had urged him in September to stop any further processing of Karnataka's feasibility report to construct a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu.
He added that he had also urged the prime minister to not give consent to any projects across the Cauvery without obtaining the prior concurrence of Tamil Nadu and other co-basin states.
It was reiterated in a memorandum presented to him on October 8 as well, the chief minister said.
Tamil Nadu had already conveyed to the Centre that Karnataka's feasibility report was not acceptable to it.
"The proposal for reservoir is not just for drinking water alone as claimed by Karnataka, but to increase the extent of irrigation which is in clear violation of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal Award," Palaniswami said.
The CWC, without considering the genuine and justifiable objections of Tamil Nadu, has given permission to Karnataka to prepare the DPR for the Mekedatu project, he said.
The CWC's action has caused apprehension among people as its decision will affect the livelihood of lakhs of farmers who depend on the Cauvery water, he added.
"I request you to kindly...instruct the CWC to forthwith withdraw the permission given to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd of Karnataka for preparation of the DPR for Mekedatu project," the chief minister said, adding that he expected an immediate and positive reply.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Coastal Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
-
Monday 26 November , 2018
CCTV Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Coastal Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Monday 26 November , 2018 CCTV Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dimpy Ganguly on Ex-Husband Rahul Mahajan’s Third Wedding: Hope He Finds Happiness This Time
- Had Suspicion, so Didn't Allow Nirmala to Run Asiad Relays: AFI Chief
- Maruti Suzuki Swift Crosses Two Million Sales Milestone
- Barcelona Top Global Sports Pay League, Says Report
- Chef José Andrés, Trump Critic and Humanitarian, Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize