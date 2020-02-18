Take the pledge to vote

Tamil Nadu CM Dispels Fear About CAA, Accuses DMK of Deceiving People

While clarifying that his government will not allow minorities in the state be affected, Palaniswami asked the DMK to provide details about those affected by the citizenship act.

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2020, 4:42 PM IST
File photo of Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday accused opposition DMK of deceiving the people over the CAA and dared it to explain "which minority" community has been affected by the law in the state.

Making an intervention in the state assembly when a DMK member batted for a House resolution opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he slammed the principal opposition party and said it was deceiving the people on the issue.

The assembly, debating the 2020-21 budget, witnessed exchanges over the controversial law even as protests by Muslims against it continued for the fifth day at Old Washermanpet here.

Speaking on the budget, DMK MLA T Mano Thangaraj favoured an anti-CAA resolution in the House.

Intervening, Palaniswami, who had been maintaining that the government will not allow anything that may affect the minorities, sought to turn the tables on the DMK and asked it to give details about those affected by the citizenship act.

"Which minority is affected in Tamil Nadu? We are not acting (deceiving) like you (DMK)," he said.

When Thangaraj, defended his position and pointed to resolutions against the CAA in some states, the Chief Minister said the law related to Citizenship came under the domain of the Central government and not the state.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) member KAM Muhammed Abubacker too spoke and pointed to apprehensions vis-a-vis the CAA.

Responding, Revenue Minister R B Udhaya Kumar said the Chief Minister had even said (previously) that the government would own responsibility if any Muslim had been affected in the past three decades in Tamil Nadu, an apparent reference to the AIADMK rule for a major part of the period.

Kumar said the matter related to CAA was in the Supreme Court and also no rules had been framed under the law yet.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
