Tamil Nadu CM EPS and MK Stalin Extend Onam Greetings to Kerala

Political leaders in Tamil Nadu on Friday extended Onam greetings, wishing for the well-being of the people of Kerala in the backdrop of the unprecedented deluge suffered by the state.Chief Minister E Palaniswami, while extending his Onam greetings, recalled the "love and compassion" shown by the state government in extending a Rs 10 crore assistance to Kerala, besides providing aid like medicines, dresses and milk powder."More aid is being sent by the people of Tamil Nadu with a brotherly concern," he said in a statement."I pray that the people of Kerala, who are affected due to the heavy rain, come back from the loss and resume normalcy," he said, and extended his Onam greetings to all Malayalam-speaking persons.DMK Working President MK Stalin said the usual "surge of joy" experienced during Onam has given way to people suffering due to the heavy rain and flood."Lending a helping hand to them will be the true Onam greetings," he said in a statement."I urge one and all to extend the helping hand to the people of Kerala who have been affected due to the natural calamity and show love to make this Onam special," he said.TNCC President Su Thirunavukkarasar expressed confidence that the people of Kerala will "rise like a Phoenix" in this hour of natural calamity.He prayed that the state returned to its old glory by next year's Onam and extended his festive greetings to the people in that state as well as those celebrating it in Tamil Nadu.PMK founder S Ramadoss sympathised with the people affected due to the rains and floods and stressed on conserving nature to prevent a recurrence of such a calamity.Tracing the tradition behind Onam, Ramadoss said the festival was celebrated coinciding with the visit of the king Mahabali, saying it brought the revellers joy and hope."Let King Mahabali come. Let the there be joy and relief for the people," he said.Kerala faced its worst deluge in its history this week, where heavy rains and flooding has claimed 231 lives since August 8 in the second spell of the monsoon.The government had cancelled Onam celebrations in viewof the grim situation, even as the state is now limping back to normalcy.