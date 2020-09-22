INDIA

Tamil Nadu CM Hands Over Govt Job Appointment to Wife of Army Soldier Killed in Galwan Clashes

File image of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (PTI Photo)

P. Vanathi Devi, wife of Palani, has been appointed as Junior Assistant in Ramanathpuram where the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for several projects.

Keeping his promise, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Tuesday handed over the state government job appointment order to the wife of braveheart Indian soldier Palani.

Palani was killed during a violent stand-off with the Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June this year.

In June, Palaniswami had announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh for Palani's family and a government job for one of the late soldier's family members.

