Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami Tests Negative for Coronavirus: Health Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has tested negative for coronavirus, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said on Monday.

Testing is being given special attention by the government, he said adding as per protocol which includes tracing (contacts) aspects, "without any exception, the chief minister subjected himself to the coronavirus testing and today, we have the good news that he is negative."

He maintained that the government was transparent in tackling coronavirus and no information was concealed and daily bulletins, district-wise data was being released.