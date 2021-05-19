india

Tamil Nadu CM Orders 30-day Leave for Rajiv Case Convict After Mother Seeks Parole on 'Medical Grounds'
Tamil Nadu CM Orders 30-day Leave for Rajiv Case Convict After Mother Seeks Parole on 'Medical Grounds'

File photo of AG Perarivalan.

Perarivalan, serving life sentence, is among the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assasination case.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday ordered 30-day ordinary leave for A G Perarivalan, Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict who is lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison here. Stalin, considering a petition from Arputhammal, mother of Perarivalan seeking leave on medical grounds for her son, relaxed relevant rules and "ordered grant of 30 day ordinary leave," an official release here said.

Perarivalan, serving life sentence, is among the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assasination case. The former Prime Minister was assassinated on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur near here by a woman suicide bomber Dhanu at an election rally of the Congress party.

Last year, the Madras High Court had granted him 30-day parole and the Supreme Court had extended it by a week for medical check up.

first published:May 19, 2021, 21:01 IST